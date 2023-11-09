ATS Corporation. (ATS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

ATS Corporation. (NYSE: ATS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATS is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATS is $66.57, The public float for ATS is 98.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATS on November 09, 2023 was 53.57K shares.

ATS stock's latest price update

ATS Corporation. (NYSE: ATS)’s stock price has increased by 10.05 compared to its previous closing price of 33.83. However, the company has seen a 11.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that CAMBRIDGE, ON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – ATS Corporation (TSX: ATS) (NYSE: ATS) (“ATS” or the “Company”) will report its financial results for the second quarter ended October 1, 2023, before the TSX opens on Wednesday November 8, 2023. At 8:30 a.m.

ATS’s Market Performance

ATS Corporation. (ATS) has experienced a 11.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.85% drop in the past month, and a -14.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for ATS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.96% for ATS’s stock, with a -8.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATS Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATS rose by +11.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.63. In addition, ATS Corporation. saw 20.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.85 for the present operating margin

+24.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATS Corporation. stands at +4.93. The total capital return value is set at 14.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.77. Equity return is now at value 10.57, with 3.94 for asset returns.

Based on ATS Corporation. (ATS), the company’s capital structure generated 111.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.77. Total debt to assets is 35.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ATS Corporation. (ATS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.