Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE: ATO) is above average at 18.69x. The 36-month beta value for ATO is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATO is $123.00, which is $13.73 above than the current price. The public float for ATO is 147.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. The average trading volume of ATO on November 09, 2023 was 823.41K shares.

Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE: ATO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.54 in relation to its previous close of 109.86. However, the company has experienced a 0.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Atmos Energy’s (ATO) fiscal fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from planned investments and rate base growth amid high O&M expenses.

ATO’s Market Performance

Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) has experienced a 0.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.38% drop in the past month, and a -6.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for ATO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.51% for ATO stock, with a simple moving average of -4.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ATO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ATO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $128 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATO Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.70. In addition, Atmos Energy Corp. saw -2.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from COCKLIN KIM R, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $110.99 back on Nov 06. After this action, COCKLIN KIM R now owns 199,972 shares of Atmos Energy Corp., valued at $1,387,416 using the latest closing price.

COCKLIN KIM R, the Director of Atmos Energy Corp., sale 12,500 shares at $117.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that COCKLIN KIM R is holding 212,472 shares at $1,467,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.92 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corp. stands at +18.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.45. Equity return is now at value 8.44, with 3.86 for asset returns.

Based on Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 88.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.05. Total debt to assets is 36.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.