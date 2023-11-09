Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) has dropped by -9.02 compared to previous close of 1.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Alex Chapman – VP, Corporate Communications & IR Dr. Pascal Touchon – President and CEO Eric Hyllengren – CFO Conference Call Participants Salim Syed – Mizuho John Newman – Canaccord Genuity Phil Nadeau – Cowen & Company Jonathan Miller – Evercore ISI Tommie Reerink – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Atara Biotherapeutics’ Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by analysts is $16.03, which is $14.82 above the current market price. The public float for ATRA is 96.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.70% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of ATRA was 1.16M shares.

ATRA’s Market Performance

ATRA’s stock has seen a -3.97% decrease for the week, with a -30.46% drop in the past month and a -44.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.85% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.45% for ATRA’s stock, with a -49.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on July 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATRA Trading at -18.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.31%, as shares sank -27.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3585. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc saw -63.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Touchon Pascal, who sale 30,766 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Aug 16. After this action, Touchon Pascal now owns 675,905 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $50,835 using the latest closing price.

Nguyen AnhCo, the EVP, Chief Sci. & Tech Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, sale 15,126 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Nguyen AnhCo is holding 285,999 shares at $24,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-431.86 for the present operating margin

+77.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc stands at -359.12. The total capital return value is set at -108.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.21. Equity return is now at value -425.97, with -104.20 for asset returns.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA), the company’s capital structure generated 56.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.15. Total debt to assets is 19.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.