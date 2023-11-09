Assessing the Risk and Potential of Sapiens International Corp NV’s (SPNS) Stock

The stock of Sapiens International Corp NV (SPNS) has gone down by -4.53% for the week, with a -7.86% drop in the past month and a -17.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.89% for SPNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.91% for SPNS’s stock, with a 0.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sapiens International Corp NV (NASDAQ: SPNS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sapiens International Corp NV (NASDAQ: SPNS) is above average at 24.74x. The 36-month beta value for SPNS is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPNS is $31.40, which is $6.31 above than the current price. The public float for SPNS is 30.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume of SPNS on November 09, 2023 was 134.86K shares.

SPNS) stock’s latest price update

Sapiens International Corp NV (NASDAQ: SPNS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.23 in relation to its previous close of 27.95. However, the company has experienced a -4.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Sapiens (SPNS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPNS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SPNS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SPNS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $24 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPNS Trading at -9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNS fell by -4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.00. In addition, Sapiens International Corp NV saw 35.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.01 for the present operating margin

+43.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sapiens International Corp NV stands at +11.08. The total capital return value is set at 12.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.39. Equity return is now at value 14.07, with 8.61 for asset returns.

Based on Sapiens International Corp NV (SPNS), the company’s capital structure generated 29.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.54. Total debt to assets is 17.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Sapiens International Corp NV (SPNS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.