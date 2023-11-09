Assessing the Risk and Potential of Safety Shot Inc’s (SHOT) Stock

In the past week, SHOT stock has gone up by 30.60%, with a monthly gain of 45.83% and a quarterly surge of 114.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.08% for Safety Shot Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.05% for SHOT’s stock, with a 160.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHOT is 0.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) is $2.76, which is $1.01 above the current market price. The public float for SHOT is 12.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.55% of that float. On November 09, 2023, SHOT’s average trading volume was 905.36K shares.

SHOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) has jumped by 12.90 compared to previous close of 1.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that Going contrarian at the right time can yield remarkably positive results, thus setting the stage for short-squeeze stocks to buy. To be sure, this practice imposes significant risks.

SHOT Trading at 31.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.05%, as shares surge +37.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOT rose by +30.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +177.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3492. In addition, Safety Shot Inc saw 171.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.42 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safety Shot Inc stands at -245.66. The total capital return value is set at -96.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.72. Equity return is now at value -153.13, with -98.41 for asset returns.

Based on Safety Shot Inc (SHOT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.70. Total debt to assets is 31.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.