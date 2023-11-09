Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AQMS is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AQMS is $4.00, which is $3.05 above the current price. The public float for AQMS is 90.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AQMS on November 09, 2023 was 340.89K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

AQMS) stock’s latest price update

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS)’s stock price has plunge by 7.19relation to previous closing price of 0.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that RENO, Nev., Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provide a business update after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 and host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

AQMS’s Market Performance

AQMS’s stock has risen by 13.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.77% and a quarterly drop of -19.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.62% for Aqua Metals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.02% for AQMS stock, with a simple moving average of -14.70% for the last 200 days.

AQMS Trading at -6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS rose by +13.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8947. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc saw -24.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQMS starting from SMITH EDWARD J, who purchase 90,500 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Jul 19. After this action, SMITH EDWARD J now owns 309,050 shares of Aqua Metals Inc, valued at $99,550 using the latest closing price.

Zhang Peifang, the Director of Aqua Metals Inc, purchase 72,900 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Zhang Peifang is holding 251,050 shares at $80,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-389575.00 for the present operating margin

-98875.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aqua Metals Inc stands at -385775.00. The total capital return value is set at -56.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.91. Equity return is now at value -83.13, with -65.27 for asset returns.

Based on Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.66. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.