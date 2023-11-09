Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX)’s stock price has decreased by -18.82 compared to its previous closing price of 2.55. However, the company has seen a -11.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Here is how Apyx Medical (APYX) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APYX is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APYX is $7.88, which is $5.81 above the current price. The public float for APYX is 30.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APYX on November 09, 2023 was 161.75K shares.

APYX’s Market Performance

APYX’s stock has seen a -11.54% decrease for the week, with a -28.13% drop in the past month and a -50.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.23% for Apyx Medical Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.24% for APYX stock, with a simple moving average of -49.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APYX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for APYX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APYX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $8 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APYX Trading at -36.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.50%, as shares sank -28.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APYX fell by -11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, Apyx Medical Corp saw -11.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APYX starting from Hornsby Todd, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $7.56 back on Jun 26. After this action, Hornsby Todd now owns 40 shares of Apyx Medical Corp, valued at $113,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.94 for the present operating margin

+23.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apyx Medical Corp stands at -52.09. The total capital return value is set at -50.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.48. Equity return is now at value -39.49, with -26.73 for asset returns.

Based on Apyx Medical Corp (APYX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.07. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.