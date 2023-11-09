Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AMTI is also noteworthy at 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMTI is $1.00, which is $0.81 above than the current price. The public float for AMTI is 25.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of AMTI on November 09, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

The stock of Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ: AMTI) has increased by 8.70 when compared to last closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 33.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-03-14 that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

AMTI’s Market Performance

Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) has experienced a 33.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.20% rise in the past month, and a -36.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.47% for AMTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.94% for AMTI stock, with a simple moving average of -41.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMTI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMTI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $92 based on the research report published on March 17, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AMTI Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.49%, as shares surge +16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTI rose by +33.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1518. In addition, Applied Molecular Transport Inc saw -55.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTI starting from Mahmood Tahir Ph.D., who sale 184,442 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Oct 06. After this action, Mahmood Tahir Ph.D. now owns 771,058 shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc, valued at $30,378 using the latest closing price.

Cross Shawn, the CEO & Chair of the Board of Applied Molecular Transport Inc, sale 193,960 shares at $0.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Cross Shawn is holding 752,307 shares at $30,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTI

The total capital return value is set at -84.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.63. Equity return is now at value -157.19, with -108.06 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.25. Total debt to assets is 33.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.