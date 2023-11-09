Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) is $33.00, which is $16.8 above the current market price. The public float for APGE is 27.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APGE on November 09, 2023 was 320.32K shares.

APGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE) has decreased by -5.04 when compared to last closing price of 17.06.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other inflammatory and immunology indications, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

APGE’s Market Performance

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) has experienced a -9.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.87% drop in the past month, and a -26.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.38% for APGE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.18% for APGE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APGE stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for APGE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APGE in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $40 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APGE Trading at -20.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares sank -20.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGE fell by -9.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.83. In addition, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. saw -23.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APGE starting from Fairmount Funds Management LLC, who purchase 2,941,176 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,992,734 shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc., valued at $49,999,992 using the latest closing price.

Shah Nimish P, the Director of Apogee Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,750,000 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Shah Nimish P is holding 1,750,000 shares at $29,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APGE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.