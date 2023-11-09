ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) has decreased by -14.64 when compared to last closing price of 63.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Judy DiClemente – Insight Communications IR Nikhil Lalwani – President and CEO Stephen Carey – CFO Conference Call Participants Les Sulewski – Truist Securities Vamil Divan – Guggenheim Securities Oren Livnat – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good day, everyone, and welcome to the ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Call.

Is It Worth Investing in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ANIP is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ANIP is $71.67, which is $17.35 above than the current price. The public float for ANIP is 15.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume of ANIP on November 09, 2023 was 178.60K shares.

ANIP’s Market Performance

ANIP’s stock has seen a -11.90% decrease for the week, with a -8.15% drop in the past month and a -10.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.22% for ANIP’s stock, with a 8.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANIP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ANIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANIP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $73 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANIP Trading at -9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIP fell by -11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.54. In addition, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 35.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANIP starting from Shanmugam Muthusamy, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $57.06 back on Oct 19. After this action, Shanmugam Muthusamy now owns 1,032,620 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $570,600 using the latest closing price.

Shanmugam Muthusamy, the HEAD OF R&D, COO-NOVITIUM OPS of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 6,242 shares at $57.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Shanmugam Muthusamy is holding 1,042,620 shares at $360,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.13 for the present operating margin

+38.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -15.14. The total capital return value is set at -4.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.53. Equity return is now at value -1.34, with -0.64 for asset returns.

Based on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP), the company’s capital structure generated 85.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.02. Total debt to assets is 37.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.46.

Conclusion

In summary, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.