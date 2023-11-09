Andersons Inc. (ANDE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Andersons Inc. (ANDE) has seen a -8.91% decrease in the past week, with a -10.65% drop in the past month, and a -11.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for ANDE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.07% for ANDE’s stock, with a 1.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) is above average at 18.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Andersons Inc. (ANDE) is $61.67, which is $15.45 above the current market price. The public float for ANDE is 31.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ANDE on November 09, 2023 was 194.50K shares.

ANDE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) has plunged by -11.27 when compared to previous closing price of 52.09, but the company has seen a -8.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Mike Hoelter – Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations Pat Bowe – President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Valentine – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ben Bienvenu – Stephens Brian Wright – ROTH MKM Ben Klieve – Lake Street Capital Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to The Andersons’ 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Joe, and I will be your coordinator for today.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANDE stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ANDE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANDE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $55 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANDE Trading at -9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANDE fell by -8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.55. In addition, Andersons Inc. saw 32.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANDE starting from Bowe Patrick E., who sale 138 shares at the price of $52.00 back on Aug 31. After this action, Bowe Patrick E. now owns 132,153 shares of Andersons Inc., valued at $7,176 using the latest closing price.

Bowe Patrick E., the President & CEO of Andersons Inc., sale 9,878 shares at $52.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Bowe Patrick E. is holding 132,291 shares at $515,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.18 for the present operating margin

+3.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Andersons Inc. stands at +0.69. The total capital return value is set at 8.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.94. Equity return is now at value 6.07, with 1.75 for asset returns.

Based on Andersons Inc. (ANDE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.90. Total debt to assets is 20.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.63 and the total asset turnover is 3.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Andersons Inc. (ANDE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.