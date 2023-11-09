Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) is above average at 6.30x. The 36-month beta value for SJ is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SJ is $11.00, which is $8.39 above than the current price. The public float for SJ is 14.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume of SJ on November 09, 2023 was 185.14K shares.

SJ stock's latest price update

The stock of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) has decreased by -1.88 when compared to last closing price of 2.66.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-28 that What do you consider the best penny stocks? Are they the ones exploding higher within a single session?

SJ’s Market Performance

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) has experienced a -1.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.82% drop in the past month, and a -20.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.22% for SJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.74% for SJ’s stock, with a -23.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SJ Trading at -11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJ fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Scienjoy Holding Corporation saw 32.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+14.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scienjoy Holding Corporation stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 14.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.87. Equity return is now at value 9.87, with 7.83 for asset returns.

Based on Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.10. Total debt to assets is 1.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.