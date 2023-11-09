Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ontrak Inc (OTRK)

The 36-month beta value for OTRK is also noteworthy at 2.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OTRK is $21.32, which is $20.55 above than the current price. The public float for OTRK is 2.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.68% of that float. The average trading volume of OTRK on November 09, 2023 was 44.94K shares.

OTRK stock's latest price update

The stock of Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) has decreased by -16.15 when compared to last closing price of 0.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -31.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-03-15 that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK ) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ryan Halsted – Investor Relations Brandon LaVerne – Chief Executive Officer and COO Mary Lou Osborne – President and CCO James Park – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good day. And welcome to the Ontrak Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

OTRK’s Market Performance

Ontrak Inc (OTRK) has experienced a -31.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.87% rise in the past month, and a -57.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.16% for OTRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.21% for OTRK’s stock, with a -70.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTRK stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OTRK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OTRK in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on August 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

OTRK Trading at -13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.95%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTRK fell by -29.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9210. In addition, Ontrak Inc saw -65.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-297.53 for the present operating margin

+48.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ontrak Inc stands at -355.33. The total capital return value is set at -86.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.50. Equity return is now at value -360.95, with -128.49 for asset returns.

Based on Ontrak Inc (OTRK), the company’s capital structure generated 200.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.76. Total debt to assets is 44.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Ontrak Inc (OTRK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.