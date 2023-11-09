Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Olin Corp. (OLN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Olin Corp. (NYSE: OLN) is above average at 9.49x. The 36-month beta value for OLN is also noteworthy at 1.42.

The average price estimated by analysts for OLN is $52.87, which is $11.13 above than the current price. The public float for OLN is 121.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. The average trading volume of OLN on November 09, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

OLN) stock’s latest price update

Olin Corp. (NYSE: OLN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 43.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Thanks to the reality TV program Doomsday Preppers and notorious conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones, the concept surrounding consumer staples stocks aligned with the principles of a prepper portfolio may arouse chuckles, if not ridicule. I get it. The whole idea of prepping has been characterized under the framework of buffoonery.

OLN’s Market Performance

Olin Corp. (OLN) has seen a 1.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.47% decline in the past month and a -26.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for OLN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.52% for OLN’s stock, with a -19.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLN Trading at -10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.27. In addition, Olin Corp. saw -18.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from Gumpel Damian, who sale 800 shares at the price of $55.39 back on Aug 18. After this action, Gumpel Damian now owns 27,651 shares of Olin Corp., valued at $44,313 using the latest closing price.

Gumpel Damian, the VP & Pres, Epoxy & Corp Strat. of Olin Corp., sale 8,000 shares at $58.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Gumpel Damian is holding 27,651 shares at $467,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.81 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corp. stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 31.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.26. Equity return is now at value 24.76, with 7.53 for asset returns.

Based on Olin Corp. (OLN), the company’s capital structure generated 115.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.66. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Olin Corp. (OLN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.