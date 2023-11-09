Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

The 36-month beta value for EVH is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EVH is $45.67, which is $17.77 above than the current price. The public float for EVH is 108.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.64% of that float. The average trading volume of EVH on November 09, 2023 was 978.14K shares.

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.86 in comparison to its previous close of 28.43, however, the company has experienced a 16.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Seth Frank – Vice President, Investor Relations Seth Blackley – Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder & Board Member John Johnson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ryan Daniels – William Blair Kevin Caliendo – UBS Unknown speaker – Guggenheim Partners Charles Rhyee – TD Cowen Jeff Garro – Stephens Inc Richard Close – Canaccord Genuity David Larsen – BTIG Sean Dodge – RBC Capital Markets Jessica Tassan – Piper Sandler Operator Welcome to the Evolent Earnings Conference Call for the quarter ended September 30th, 2023. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

EVH’s Market Performance

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) has experienced a 16.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.48% drop in the past month, and a -0.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for EVH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.77% for EVH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EVH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $46 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVH Trading at 5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH rose by +16.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.37. In addition, Evolent Health Inc saw -0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from Rafferty Emily Ann, who sale 7,900 shares at the price of $28.05 back on Aug 15. After this action, Rafferty Emily Ann now owns 70,897 shares of Evolent Health Inc, valued at $221,595 using the latest closing price.

Blackley Seth, the Chief Executive Officer of Evolent Health Inc, sale 33,011 shares at $30.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Blackley Seth is holding 783,011 shares at $1,016,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.37 for the present operating margin

+18.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolent Health Inc stands at -1.38. The total capital return value is set at 0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.63. Equity return is now at value -9.32, with -4.11 for asset returns.

Based on Evolent Health Inc (EVH), the company’s capital structure generated 55.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.65. Total debt to assets is 26.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Evolent Health Inc (EVH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.