An In-Depth Look at UGI Corp.’s (UGI) Stock Performance

In the past week, UGI stock has gone up by 1.72%, with a monthly decline of -2.39% and a quarterly plunge of -10.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for UGI Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.24% for UGI’s stock, with a -27.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for UGI is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for UGI is $35.25, which is $14.02 above than the current price. The public float for UGI is 208.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. The average trading volume of UGI on November 09, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

UGI) stock’s latest price update

UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.66 compared to its previous closing price of 21.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that With October ending and the markets giving us better buying opportunities (down a lot), I decided to add to some of my existing positions. I stuck to my UGI and LEG and now MO. UGI and LEG have both been on my buy list for several months as they both continue to decline in 2023. These recent buys continue to put me on track towards beating my 2023 dividend income totals.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UGI Trading at -6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.26. In addition, UGI Corp. saw -42.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from Perreault Roger, who purchase 3,565 shares at the price of $27.98 back on May 24. After this action, Perreault Roger now owns 41,125 shares of UGI Corp., valued at $99,749 using the latest closing price.

HERMANCE FRANK S, the Director of UGI Corp., sale 12,750 shares at $38.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HERMANCE FRANK S is holding 465,000 shares at $495,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.43 for the present operating margin

+24.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for UGI Corp. stands at +10.61. The total capital return value is set at 3.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58. Equity return is now at value -26.81, with -8.59 for asset returns.

Based on UGI Corp. (UGI), the company’s capital structure generated 121.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.87. Total debt to assets is 41.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In summary, UGI Corp. (UGI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.