An In-Depth Look at Clarus Corp’s (CLAR) Stock Performance

The stock of Clarus Corp (CLAR) has gone down by -11.11% for the week, with a -18.73% drop in the past month and a -40.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.03% for CLAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.59% for CLAR stock, with a simple moving average of -38.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLAR is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CLAR is $9.92, which is $4.8 above the current price. The public float for CLAR is 28.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLAR on November 09, 2023 was 285.27K shares.

CLAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) has decreased by -11.72 when compared to last closing price of 5.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Clarus Corporation (CLAR) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLAR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CLAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLAR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLAR Trading at -21.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares sank -16.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLAR fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.68. In addition, Clarus Corp saw -34.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLAR starting from SOKOLOW NICOLAS, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $8.80 back on May 23. After this action, SOKOLOW NICOLAS now owns 394,244 shares of Clarus Corp, valued at $96,800 using the latest closing price.

SOKOLOW NICOLAS, the Director of Clarus Corp, purchase 12,000 shares at $8.82 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that SOKOLOW NICOLAS is holding 386,244 shares at $105,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.68 for the present operating margin

+30.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clarus Corp stands at -15.68. The total capital return value is set at 5.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.70. Equity return is now at value -23.94, with -13.97 for asset returns.

Based on Clarus Corp (CLAR), the company’s capital structure generated 52.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 29.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clarus Corp (CLAR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.