American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) is $1.90, which is -$5.6 below the current market price. The public float for ACIC is 19.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACIC on November 09, 2023 was 466.67K shares.

American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ: ACIC)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.08 in comparison to its previous close of 7.42, however, the company has experienced a 0.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-28 that The company is floating a new common stock issue. It will do so with an at-the-market offering of up to 8 million shares.

ACIC’s Market Performance

ACIC’s stock has risen by 0.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.54% and a quarterly drop of -4.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for American Coastal Insurance Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.00% for ACIC’s stock, with a 51.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACIC Trading at -0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIC rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +304.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, American Coastal Insurance Corp saw 607.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIC starting from DAVIS KERN MICHAEL, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $7.62 back on Sep 20. After this action, DAVIS KERN MICHAEL now owns 291,644 shares of American Coastal Insurance Corp, valued at $15,230 using the latest closing price.

HOOD III WILLIAM H., the Director of American Coastal Insurance Corp, purchase 13,389 shares at $7.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that HOOD III WILLIAM H. is holding 369,663 shares at $99,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-94.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Coastal Insurance Corp stands at -103.17. The total capital return value is set at -213.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -214.17. Equity return is now at value -225.42, with -37.26 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.