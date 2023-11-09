Amdocs Ltd (DOX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amdocs Ltd (DOX) is $102.17, which is $25.69 above the current market price. The public float for DOX is 120.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOX on November 09, 2023 was 630.84K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

DOX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) has decreased by -5.63 when compared to last closing price of 83.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The headline numbers for Amdocs (DOX) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

DOX’s Market Performance

Amdocs Ltd (DOX) has seen a -1.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.99% decline in the past month and a -9.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for DOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.31% for DOX’s stock, with a -13.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DOX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $115 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOX Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOX fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.67. In addition, Amdocs Ltd saw -13.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+34.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amdocs Ltd stands at +11.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.43. Equity return is now at value 15.76, with 8.68 for asset returns.

Based on Amdocs Ltd (DOX), the company’s capital structure generated 23.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.03. Total debt to assets is 12.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amdocs Ltd (DOX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.