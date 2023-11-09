AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) has surged by 7.37 when compared to previous closing price of 12.48, but the company has seen a 8.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-07 that Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) Right Now?

AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMBC is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMBC is $17.00, which is $3.6 above the current price. The public float for AMBC is 44.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMBC on November 09, 2023 was 377.22K shares.

AMBC’s Market Performance

The stock of AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) has seen a 8.50% increase in the past week, with a 10.38% rise in the past month, and a -3.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for AMBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.60% for AMBC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBC stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for AMBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMBC in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $18 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMBC Trading at 8.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBC rose by +8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.98. In addition, AMBAC Financial Group Inc. saw -23.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBC starting from LeBlanc Claude, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Sep 01. After this action, LeBlanc Claude now owns 502,416 shares of AMBAC Financial Group Inc., valued at $33,225 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+149.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMBAC Financial Group Inc. stands at +138.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.48. Equity return is now at value 46.41, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Based on AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC), the company’s capital structure generated 301.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.07. Total debt to assets is 48.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.