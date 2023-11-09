Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) has decreased by -1.97 when compared to last closing price of 197.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-11-08 that When the 10-year sinks that’s wehen growth names flourish. And it books like yields will keep falling.

Is It Worth Investing in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Right Now?

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ALGN is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALGN is $275.47, which is $81.85 above the current market price. The public float for ALGN is 71.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume for ALGN on November 09, 2023 was 865.10K shares.

ALGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) has seen a 5.68% increase in the past week, with a -32.42% drop in the past month, and a -44.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for ALGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.24% for ALGN’s stock, with a -38.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $200 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALGN Trading at -32.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -30.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.76. In addition, Align Technology, Inc. saw -8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from HOGAN JOSEPH M, who purchase 5,319 shares at the price of $188.00 back on Oct 31. After this action, HOGAN JOSEPH M now owns 203,470 shares of Align Technology, Inc., valued at $999,972 using the latest closing price.

Dallas Kevin J, the Director of Align Technology, Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $285.26 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Dallas Kevin J is holding 12,246 shares at $1,996,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.51 for the present operating margin

+70.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology, Inc. stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 17.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.74. Equity return is now at value 9.68, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Based on Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.40. Total debt to assets is 2.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.