Agiliti Inc (AGTI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Agiliti Inc (NYSE: AGTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 230.00x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Agiliti Inc (AGTI) by analysts is $11.15, which is $4.15 above the current market price. The public float for AGTI is 33.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.21% of that float. On November 09, 2023, the average trading volume of AGTI was 492.97K shares.

AGTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Agiliti Inc (NYSE: AGTI) has increased by 12.93 when compared to last closing price of 6.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a 23.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Agiliti (AGTI) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

AGTI’s Market Performance

AGTI’s stock has risen by 23.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.38% and a quarterly drop of -43.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.66% for Agiliti Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.66% for AGTI’s stock, with a -50.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGTI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AGTI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AGTI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGTI Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +25.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGTI rose by +23.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.61. In addition, Agiliti Inc saw -57.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGTI starting from Leonard Thomas J, who sale 27,558 shares at the price of $5.41 back on Oct 24. After this action, Leonard Thomas J now owns 1,941,700 shares of Agiliti Inc, valued at $149,089 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Thomas J, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Agiliti Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $5.40 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Leonard Thomas J is holding 1,914,142 shares at $81,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+38.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agiliti Inc stands at +2.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.43. Equity return is now at value 0.46, with 0.18 for asset returns.

Based on Agiliti Inc (AGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 125.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.62. Total debt to assets is 47.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agiliti Inc (AGTI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.