AerSale Corp (ASLE): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AerSale Corp (ASLE) is $16.75, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for ASLE is 23.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASLE on November 09, 2023 was 521.89K shares.

ASLE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AerSale Corp (NASDAQ: ASLE) has decreased by -13.13 when compared to last closing price of 15.38.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASLE’s Market Performance

AerSale Corp (ASLE) has seen a -15.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.08% decline in the past month and a 21.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for ASLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.42% for ASLE’s stock, with a -16.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASLE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ASLE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ASLE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $15 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASLE Trading at -12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASLE fell by -14.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.33. In addition, AerSale Corp saw -17.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASLE starting from Finazzo Nicolas, who purchase 65,965 shares at the price of $12.58 back on Aug 18. After this action, Finazzo Nicolas now owns 4,356,127 shares of AerSale Corp, valued at $829,712 using the latest closing price.

Fry James purchase 1,750 shares at $12.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Fry James is holding 12,153 shares at $22,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+37.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for AerSale Corp stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 12.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.94. Equity return is now at value -0.55, with -0.47 for asset returns.

Based on AerSale Corp (ASLE), the company’s capital structure generated 7.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.85. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AerSale Corp (ASLE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.