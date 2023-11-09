Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has jumped by 1.15 compared to previous close of 64.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Does AerCap (AER) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is above average at 6.04x. The 36-month beta value for AER is also noteworthy at 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AER is $81.50, which is $16.19 above than the current price. The public float for AER is 189.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume of AER on November 09, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

AER’s Market Performance

AER stock saw an increase of 4.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.66% and a quarterly increase of 3.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.34% for AER’s stock, with a 8.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $71 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AER Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.02. In addition, Aercap Holdings N.V. saw 11.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.85 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aercap Holdings N.V. stands at -10.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.12. Equity return is now at value 15.85, with 3.57 for asset returns.

Based on Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER), the company’s capital structure generated 289.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.33. Total debt to assets is 66.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.