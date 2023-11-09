AC Immune SA (ACIU) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of AC Immune SA (ACIU) has seen a 1.69% increase in the past week, with a 3.81% gain in the past month, and a -0.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.58% for ACIU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.48% for ACIU’s stock, with a 17.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AC Immune SA (ACIU) is $9.24, which is $7.62 above the current market price. The public float for ACIU is 41.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACIU on November 09, 2023 was 50.31K shares.

ACIU) stock’s latest price update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.29 in relation to its previous close of 2.72. However, the company has experienced a 1.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that AC Immune to Present at the Jefferies 2023 London Healthcare Conference Lausanne, Switzerland, November 7, 2023 – AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Company Management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings during the Jefferies 2023 London Healthcare Conference, taking place in-person in London on November 14-16, 2023. The fireside chat will take place on November 16, 2023, at 6:30 AM (ET) / 11:30 AM (GMT).

ACIU Trading at 2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIU rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, AC Immune SA saw 47.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1834.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AC Immune SA stands at -1798.04. The total capital return value is set at -34.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.50. Equity return is now at value -44.93, with -40.66 for asset returns.

Based on AC Immune SA (ACIU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.63. Total debt to assets is 1.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 94,455.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AC Immune SA (ACIU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.