89bio Inc (ETNB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for ETNB is $33.44, which is $25.41 above the current market price. The public float for ETNB is 71.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.41% of that float. The average trading volume for ETNB on November 09, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

ETNB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) has decreased by -7.27 when compared to last closing price of 8.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that 89bio, Inc. stock dropped along with other NASH players after Akero’s efruxifermin failed a phase 2 trial. Despite the drop, 89bio remains attractive with excellent phase 2 data and strong financials. 89bio’s pegozafermin has shown positive results in reducing fibrosis and liver fat, and there is still potential for FGF21 molecules in the NASH field.

ETNB’s Market Performance

ETNB’s stock has risen by 1.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.85% and a quarterly drop of -51.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.51% for 89bio Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.68% for ETNB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -47.25% for the last 200 days.

ETNB Trading at -36.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, 89bio Inc saw -36.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from LAPORTE KATHLEEN, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $18.80 back on Jul 17. After this action, LAPORTE KATHLEEN now owns 0 shares of 89bio Inc, valued at $235,000 using the latest closing price.

PALEKAR ROHAN, the Chief Executive Officer of 89bio Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that PALEKAR ROHAN is holding 286,978 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

The total capital return value is set at -64.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.87. Equity return is now at value -45.44, with -37.07 for asset returns.

Based on 89bio Inc (ETNB), the company’s capital structure generated 13.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.66. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 89bio Inc (ETNB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.