10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TXG is 1.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) is $54.83, which is $18.82 above the current market price. The public float for TXG is 93.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.17% of that float. On November 09, 2023, TXG’s average trading volume was 958.29K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

TXG) stock’s latest price update

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.79 in comparison to its previous close of 39.02, however, the company has experienced a 10.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that 10x Genomics is a life science technology company with a clear mission and visionary leadership. 10x Genomics delivered a solid Q3 quarter with revenue reaching $154M, growing 17% YoY. The company has a huge growth opportunity in the genomics market thanks to its razor-blade business model and innovative product roadmap.

TXG’s Market Performance

TXG’s stock has risen by 10.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.42% and a quarterly drop of -26.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for 10x Genomics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.28% for TXG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $65 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXG Trading at -10.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +10.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.27. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc saw 4.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 1,979 shares at the price of $39.51 back on Oct 17. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 856,926 shares of 10x Genomics Inc, valued at $78,187 using the latest closing price.

Saxonov Serge, the Chief Executive Officer of 10x Genomics Inc, sale 21 shares at $39.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Saxonov Serge is holding 858,905 shares at $830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.71 for the present operating margin

+76.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc stands at -32.15. The total capital return value is set at -18.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -29.37, with -22.97 for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 9.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.