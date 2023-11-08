Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (AERT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: AERT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.69x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AERT is 23.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of AERT was 200.25K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

AERT) stock’s latest price update

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: AERT)’s stock price has plunge by 27.55relation to previous closing price of 2.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -60.47% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AERT’s Market Performance

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (AERT) has seen a -60.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -68.08% decline in the past month and a -67.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.52% for AERT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -65.06% for AERT’s stock, with a -66.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AERT Trading at -66.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AERT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.69%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AERT fell by -4.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp saw -66.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AERT

The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.41. Equity return is now at value 0.22, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (AERT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (AERT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.