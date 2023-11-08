WK Kellogg Co (KLG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) has surged by 3.63 when compared to previous closing price of 10.46, but the company has seen a 7.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-08 that WK Kellogg Co.’s stock KLG, was up by 2.8% in premarket trading after the cereal company that was formerly part of snack giant Kellanova K, -0.86% said its third-quarter profit rose by 82.6%. WK Kellogg said its net income increased to $42 million, or 49 cents a share, from $23 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WK Kellogg Co (KLG) is $11.44, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for KLG is 71.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KLG on November 08, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

KLG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.82% for WK Kellogg Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.99% for KLG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KLG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for KLG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KLG Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLG rose by +8.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.27. In addition, WK Kellogg Co saw -36.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.50 for the present operating margin

+23.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for WK Kellogg Co stands at +6.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.45.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WK Kellogg Co (KLG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.