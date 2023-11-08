Wipro Ltd. ADR’s (WIT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) has seen a 0.66% increase in the past week, with a -6.15% drop in the past month, and a -8.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for WIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.03% for WIT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) is 17.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WIT is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) is $4.77, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for WIT is 5.22B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On November 08, 2023, WIT’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

WIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) has decreased by -0.43 when compared to last closing price of 4.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Wipro Limited is facing challenges in the IT consulting industry as clients prioritize cost optimization projects over discretionary IT spending. The company is experiencing significant growth in large deal sizes, but overall revenue has fallen year-over-year. Wipro Limited stock may be fully valued, and my outlook remains Hold for the near term.

WIT Trading at -6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares sank -6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.66. In addition, Wipro Ltd. ADR saw -1.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.13 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Ltd. ADR stands at +12.54. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.29. Equity return is now at value 16.41, with 10.43 for asset returns.

Based on Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT), the company’s capital structure generated 22.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.27. Total debt to assets is 14.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.