What Recent Market Trends Mean for Vishay Precision Group Inc’s (VPG) Stock

In the past week, VPG stock has gone down by -4.34%, with a monthly decline of -13.67% and a quarterly plunge of -19.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Vishay Precision Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.22% for VPG’s stock, with a -23.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE: VPG) Right Now?

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE: VPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) is $50.00, which is $21.38 above the current market price. The public float for VPG is 11.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VPG on November 08, 2023 was 40.16K shares.

VPG) stock’s latest price update

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE: VPG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.97 compared to its previous closing price of 31.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 before the opening of the market on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of VPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VPG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for VPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VPG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $54 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VPG Trading at -13.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VPG fell by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.27. In addition, Vishay Precision Group Inc saw -25.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VPG starting from Cummins Wes, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $34.41 back on May 18. After this action, Cummins Wes now owns 477,292 shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc, valued at $412,920 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Wes, the Director of Vishay Precision Group Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $33.99 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Cummins Wes is holding 465,292 shares at $339,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+41.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vishay Precision Group Inc stands at +9.95. The total capital return value is set at 12.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.61. Equity return is now at value 11.26, with 7.23 for asset returns.

Based on Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG), the company’s capital structure generated 27.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.72. Total debt to assets is 17.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.