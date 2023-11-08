What Recent Market Trends Mean for Premier Inc’s (PINC) Stock

In the past week, PINC stock has gone up by 2.65%, with a monthly decline of -5.33% and a quarterly plunge of -27.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Premier Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.12% for PINC stock, with a simple moving average of -27.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) is 13.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PINC is 0.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Premier Inc (PINC) is $25.71, which is $5.98 above the current market price. The public float for PINC is 118.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. On November 08, 2023, PINC’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

PINC) stock’s latest price update

Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.77 in relation to its previous close of 19.58. However, the company has experienced a 2.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-25 that Premier announced mixed fiscal fourth-quarter results earlier this week. The company also closed on the sale of its non-core GPO operations during the quarter as it continues its review of potential strategic alternatives.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PINC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PINC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINC Trading at -6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINC rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.69. In addition, Premier Inc saw -43.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PINC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.40 for the present operating margin

+63.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Premier Inc stands at +13.10. The total capital return value is set at 9.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.08. Equity return is now at value 7.64, with 5.18 for asset returns.

Based on Premier Inc (PINC), the company’s capital structure generated 19.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.21. Total debt to assets is 13.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Premier Inc (PINC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.