What Recent Market Trends Mean for FTC Solar Inc’s (FTCI) Stock

In the past week, FTCI stock has gone down by -41.90%, with a monthly decline of -57.93% and a quarterly plunge of -72.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.13% for FTC Solar Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -50.68% for FTCI stock, with a simple moving average of -74.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FTCI is 2.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) is $4.19, which is $3.58 above the current market price. The public float for FTCI is 50.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.44% of that float. On November 08, 2023, FTCI’s average trading volume was 1.77M shares.

FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -48.74 in relation to its previous close of 1.19. However, the company has experienced a -41.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, today announced it will report its third quarter financial results before market open on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.50 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTCI Trading at -55.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares sank -57.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -44.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1965. In addition, FTC Solar Inc saw -77.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Morris Robert Phelps, who purchase 72,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Sep 14. After this action, Morris Robert Phelps now owns 508,709 shares of FTC Solar Inc, valued at $100,800 using the latest closing price.

PRIDDY WILLIAM A, the Director of FTC Solar Inc, purchase 17,000 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that PRIDDY WILLIAM A is holding 357,032 shares at $24,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.91 for the present operating margin

-22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc stands at -80.94. The total capital return value is set at -93.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.22. Equity return is now at value -76.16, with -42.31 for asset returns.

Based on FTC Solar Inc (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.