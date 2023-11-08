Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 132.42. However, the company has seen a 1.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Earnings and revenues of Waste Connection (WCN) grow year over year in the third quarter of 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) is above average at 40.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Waste Connections Inc (WCN) is $156.06, which is $24.39 above the current market price. The public float for WCN is 256.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WCN on November 08, 2023 was 907.75K shares.

WCN’s Market Performance

WCN stock saw a decrease of 1.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.30% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Waste Connections Inc (WCN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.12% for WCN’s stock, with a -4.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCN stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for WCN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WCN in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $152 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WCN Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.20. In addition, Waste Connections Inc saw -0.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from Cloninger Robert Michael, who sale 2,945 shares at the price of $129.89 back on Nov 01. After this action, Cloninger Robert Michael now owns 12,299 shares of Waste Connections Inc, valued at $382,529 using the latest closing price.

RAZZOUK WILLIAM J, the Director of Waste Connections Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $139.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that RAZZOUK WILLIAM J is holding 2,584 shares at $139,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.84 for the present operating margin

+27.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 11.43, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 100.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.02. Total debt to assets is 41.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Waste Connections Inc (WCN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.