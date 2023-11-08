Wallbox N.V (WBX) Stock Sees a-2.94 Decrease

In the past week, WBX stock has gone down by -12.00%, with a monthly decline of -45.00% and a quarterly plunge of -56.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.59% for Wallbox N.V The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.07% for WBX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -62.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WBX is 2.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Wallbox N.V (WBX) is $4.37, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for WBX is 60.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.72% of that float. On November 08, 2023, WBX’s average trading volume was 675.40K shares.

WBX) stock’s latest price update

Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-11-02 that Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global leader in EV charging and energy management, has announced a new partnership with Bidirectional Energy. The two company’s have been selected by the California Energy Commission to receive funding from the competitive CEC REDWDS grant.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2.25 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBX Trading at -41.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares sank -44.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8082. In addition, Wallbox N.V saw -63.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wallbox N.V (WBX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.