Vtex (VTEX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VTEX is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vtex (VTEX) is $7.19, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for VTEX is 50.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On November 08, 2023, VTEX’s average trading volume was 550.73K shares.

VTEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) has surged by 10.07 when compared to previous closing price of 5.86, but the company has seen a 19.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that VTEX (NYSE:VTEX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Julia Vater Fernandez – IR, Director Geraldo Thomaz – Founder, Co-CEO Mariano Gomide de Faria – Founder, Co-CEO Ricardo Camatta Sodre – CFO Andre Spolidoro – Chief Statutory Officer Conference Call Participants Marcelo Santos – JP Morgan Maddie Schrage – KeyBank Capital Markets Leonardo Olmos – UBS Franco Granda – DA Davidson Julia Vater Fernandez Hello, everyone, and welcome to the VTEX Earnings Conference Call for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023. I am Julia Vater Fernandez, Investor Relations Director for VTEX.

VTEX’s Market Performance

Vtex (VTEX) has seen a 19.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.37% gain in the past month and a 23.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for VTEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.21% for VTEX stock, with a simple moving average of 40.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTEX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VTEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTEX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VTEX Trading at 21.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +32.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTEX rose by +19.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.36. In addition, Vtex saw 72.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VTEX

Equity return is now at value -9.61, with -7.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vtex (VTEX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.