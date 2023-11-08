Virnetx Holding Corp (VHC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Virnetx Holding Corp (VHC) has gone up by 76.13% for the week, with a 52.39% rise in the past month and a -18.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.38% for VHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.75% for VHC’s stock, with a -18.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virnetx Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VHC is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Virnetx Holding Corp (VHC) is $720.00, which is $28.99 above the current market price. The public float for VHC is 3.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.18% of that float. On November 08, 2023, VHC’s average trading volume was 13.54K shares.

VHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Virnetx Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) has increased by 26.53 when compared to last closing price of 5.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 76.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that Larsen to discuss 2023 activities and provide corporate roadmap for 2024 ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC), an Internet security software and technology company, today announced it will webcast a special fireside chat with CEO Kendall Larsen on November 17, 2023 at 9 a.m.

VHC Trading at 34.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.59%, as shares surge +49.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHC rose by +76.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Virnetx Holding Corp saw -21.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VHC starting from Larsen Kendall, who purchase 27,974 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Jun 05. After this action, Larsen Kendall now owns 802,133 shares of Virnetx Holding Corp, valued at $10,630 using the latest closing price.

Larsen Kendall, the President & CEO of Virnetx Holding Corp, purchase 2,000 shares at $0.43 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Larsen Kendall is holding 774,159 shares at $860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45991.67 for the present operating margin

+93.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virnetx Holding Corp stands at -75541.67. The total capital return value is set at -13.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.48. Equity return is now at value -36.14, with -35.91 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 208.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Virnetx Holding Corp (VHC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.