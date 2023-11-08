Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) has increased by 1.94 when compared to last closing price of 0.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-11-03 that Marijuana stock investors are keeping watch for the next investment opportunity. For some time there has been a rise in market volatility in the cannabis sector. This has been both positive and negative for shareholders and investors. The upside to volatility is that when there is a pullback it gives people a chance to find top marijuana stocks to buy. But it’s the price point and how low shares typically cost. Now the upside is having a volatile rise in trading and this is when people would take profits.

Is It Worth Investing in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) is $1.83, which is $1.01 above the current market price. The public float for VFF is 92.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VFF on November 08, 2023 was 905.03K shares.

VFF’s Market Performance

The stock of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) has seen a 13.07% increase in the past week, with a 0.64% rise in the past month, and a 12.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for VFF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.93% for VFF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VFF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for VFF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2.50 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFF Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFF rose by +11.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7388. In addition, Village Farms International, Inc. saw -41.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFF starting from DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, who purchase 54,212 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Feb 01. After this action, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A now owns 9,313,741 shares of Village Farms International, Inc., valued at $60,240 using the latest closing price.

Henry John Patrick, the Director of Village Farms International, Inc., purchase 45,000 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Henry John Patrick is holding 68,500 shares at $46,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.25 for the present operating margin

+9.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Village Farms International, Inc. stands at -34.45. The total capital return value is set at -10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.66. Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF), the company’s capital structure generated 23.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.93. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.