Victoria’s Secret & Co’s (VSCO) Stock: A 6.09% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) has seen a 5.20% increase in the past week, with a 21.04% gain in the past month, and a -3.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.39% for VSCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.09% for VSCO’s stock, with a -25.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Right Now?

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) is $19.27, which is $0.46 above the current market price. The public float for VSCO is 68.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSCO on November 08, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

VSCO) stock’s latest price update

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.69 compared to its previous closing price of 19.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-19 that With summer travel season winding down and holiday gift-giving season ahead, consumers are shifting their spending to goods from services. So, this is a good time to buy retail stocks.

VSCO Trading at 8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +15.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSCO rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.85. In addition, Victoria’s Secret & Co saw -47.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSCO starting from JOHNSON TIMOTHY A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $17.16 back on Sep 13. After this action, JOHNSON TIMOTHY A now owns 94,765 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co, valued at $343,210 using the latest closing price.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, the Former 10% Owner of Victoria’s Secret & Co, sale 238,645 shares at $46.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD is holding 7,763,409 shares at $11,027,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.09 for the present operating margin

+35.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Victoria’s Secret & Co stands at +5.49. The total capital return value is set at 16.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.88. Equity return is now at value 74.90, with 4.58 for asset returns.

Based on Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 727.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.91. Total debt to assets is 59.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 645.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.