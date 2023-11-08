Viant Technology Inc (DSP) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Viant Technology Inc (DSP) has gone up by 15.03% for the week, with a 15.67% rise in the past month and a 10.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.32% for DSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.60% for DSP’s stock, with a 27.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ: DSP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Viant Technology Inc (DSP) by analysts is $7.25, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for DSP is 14.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of DSP was 119.52K shares.

DSP) stock’s latest price update

Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ: DSP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.71 compared to its previous closing price of 5.55. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants KC Carey – Vice President, Corporate Finance Tim Vanderhook – Co-Founder and CEO Chris Vanderhook – Co-Founder and COO Larry Madden – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Andrew Boone – JMP Securities Andrew Marok – Raymond James Maria Ripps – Canaccord Genuity Chris Kuntarich – UBS Cal Bartyzal – Craig-Hallum Capital Operator Hello, again, everyone, and welcome to Viant Technology’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webinar. My name is Kelsey, and I will be your operator today.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSP stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for DSP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DSP in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $7 based on the research report published on October 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DSP Trading at 9.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares surge +13.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSP rose by +15.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, Viant Technology Inc saw 54.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSP starting from VALDES MAX O, who sale 5,147 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Jun 14. After this action, VALDES MAX O now owns 69,913 shares of Viant Technology Inc, valued at $22,904 using the latest closing price.

VALDES MAX O, the Director of Viant Technology Inc, sale 5,147 shares at $4.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that VALDES MAX O is holding 75,060 shares at $22,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.27 for the present operating margin

+39.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viant Technology Inc stands at -6.04. The total capital return value is set at -16.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.72. Equity return is now at value -14.85, with -2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Viant Technology Inc (DSP), the company’s capital structure generated 48.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.64. Total debt to assets is 7.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viant Technology Inc (DSP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.