VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 4.19. However, the company has seen a -6.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-02 that Looking ahead to the coming year, now may be the time to consider what are the top energy stocks to watch. Sure, crude oil prices at present are falling back.

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) is 10.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EGY is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) is $8.61, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for EGY is 104.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On November 08, 2023, EGY’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

EGY’s Market Performance

EGY’s stock has seen a -6.92% decrease for the week, with a -1.09% drop in the past month and a -13.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for VAALCO Energy, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.83% for EGY’s stock, with a -4.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGY Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY fell by -6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.40. In addition, VAALCO Energy, Inc. saw -9.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Maxwell George W.M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Aug 31. After this action, Maxwell George W.M. now owns 247,289 shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc., valued at $20,550 using the latest closing price.

FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE, the Director of VAALCO Energy, Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $4.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE is holding 408,458 shares at $16,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.84 for the present operating margin

+54.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy, Inc. stands at +14.50. The total capital return value is set at 50.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.89. Equity return is now at value 11.17, with 5.78 for asset returns.

Based on VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.04. Total debt to assets is 10.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.