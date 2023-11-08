UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) has jumped by 9.65 compared to previous close of 5.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-25 that PONTIAC, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #UWMC–UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), #1 overall mortgage lender, wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., will announce its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. A press release with financial highlights will be available on the company’s investor relations website https://investors.uwm.com in the earnings release section. UWM will host a conference.

Is It Worth Investing in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Right Now?

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UWMC is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UWMC is $5.79, which is $0.22 above the current price. The public float for UWMC is 84.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UWMC on November 08, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

UWMC’s Market Performance

UWMC’s stock has seen a 12.75% increase for the week, with a 8.16% rise in the past month and a -10.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for UWM Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.66% for UWMC’s stock, with a 6.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UWMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UWMC stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for UWMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UWMC in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $6 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UWMC Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC rose by +12.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw 68.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Verdun Robert, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Sep 13. After this action, Verdun Robert now owns 204,725 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $208,000 using the latest closing price.

Czubak Kelly, the Director of UWM Holdings Corporation, purchase 2,439 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Czubak Kelly is holding 5,316 shares at $9,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.30 for the present operating margin

+85.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for UWM Holdings Corporation stands at +2.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 0.06 for asset returns.

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), the company’s capital structure generated 6,812.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.55. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,078.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.