Upwork Inc (UPWK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UPWK is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UPWK is $14.40, which is $2.38 above the current price. The public float for UPWK is 118.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPWK on November 08, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

UPWK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) has surged by 6.13 when compared to previous closing price of 11.33, but the company has seen a 15.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-07 that Upwork Inc.’s UPWK, +6.13% stock surged 18% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company registered quarterly results that topped analyst revenue and earnings estimates. Upwork reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $16.3 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $24.8 million, or 19 cents a share, in the same quarter a year ago.

UPWK’s Market Performance

UPWK’s stock has risen by 15.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.94% and a quarterly drop of -14.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Upwork Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.46% for UPWK’s stock, with a 8.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPWK Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK rose by +15.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, Upwork Inc saw 15.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Marie Olivier, who sale 216 shares at the price of $11.22 back on Oct 18. After this action, Marie Olivier now owns 5,361 shares of Upwork Inc, valued at $2,424 using the latest closing price.

Brown Hayden, the President & CEO of Upwork Inc, sale 28,457 shares at $12.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Brown Hayden is holding 1,058,875 shares at $362,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value -10.18, with -2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upwork Inc (UPWK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.