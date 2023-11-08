Understanding the 5.42% Volatility Levels of National Cinemedia Inc’s (NCMI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) has gone up by 4.34% for the week, with a -4.88% drop in the past month and a 15.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.42% for NCMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.45% for NCMI stock, with a simple moving average of 26.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) is above average at 1.47x. The 36-month beta value for NCMI is also noteworthy at 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NCMI is $5.50, which is $0.76 above than the current price. The public float for NCMI is 64.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. The average trading volume of NCMI on November 08, 2023 was 641.66K shares.

NCMI) stock’s latest price update

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI)’s stock price has increased by 5.14 compared to its previous closing price of 3.89. However, the company has seen a 4.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Dan Dorenkamp – Director-Finance Tom Lesinski – Chief Executive Officer Ronnie Ng – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jim Goss – Barrington Research Mike Hickey – The Benchmark Company Operator Good day, and welcome to the National CineMedia, Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today all participants will be in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCMI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NCMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCMI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $0.25 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NCMI Trading at -3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCMI rose by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, National Cinemedia Inc saw 85.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCMI starting from Ng Ronnie Y., who sale 394 shares at the price of $4.43 back on Sep 27. After this action, Ng Ronnie Y. now owns 4,210 shares of National Cinemedia Inc, valued at $1,745 using the latest closing price.

Woods Maria VG, the EVP, General Counsel of National Cinemedia Inc, sale 506 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Woods Maria VG is holding 4,731 shares at $2,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+40.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Cinemedia Inc stands at -11.52. The total capital return value is set at 1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.