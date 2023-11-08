Understanding the 2.96% Volatility Levels of Carmax Inc’s (KMX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, KMX stock has gone up by 5.30%, with a monthly decline of -4.95% and a quarterly plunge of -24.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Carmax Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for KMX stock, with a simple moving average of -12.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) Right Now?

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carmax Inc (KMX) is $75.60, which is $11.27 above the current market price. The public float for KMX is 157.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMX on November 08, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

KMX) stock’s latest price update

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.60 in relation to its previous close of 66.05. However, the company has experienced a 5.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-10 that CarMax CEO Bill Nash joins ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer to talk vehicle affordability, inflations impact on the used car market and rising rates.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $90 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMX Trading at -11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.15. In addition, Carmax Inc saw 5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Daniels Jon G, who sale 7,783 shares at the price of $85.25 back on Jul 20. After this action, Daniels Jon G now owns 1,525 shares of Carmax Inc, valued at $663,501 using the latest closing price.

Lyski James, the EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Carmax Inc, sale 67,345 shares at $84.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Lyski James is holding 21,786 shares at $5,675,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.78 for the present operating margin

+8.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carmax Inc stands at +1.63. The total capital return value is set at -0.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.01. Equity return is now at value 7.94, with 1.69 for asset returns.

Based on Carmax Inc (KMX), the company’s capital structure generated 340.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.30. Total debt to assets is 72.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 328.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 69.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Carmax Inc (KMX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.