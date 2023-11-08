Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.13 in relation to its previous close of 4.41. However, the company has experienced a 11.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) Right Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) is $4.14, which is -$0.32 below the current market price. The public float for UGP is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UGP on November 08, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP stock saw an increase of 11.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.53% and a quarterly increase of 16.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.31% for UGP’s stock, with a 32.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UGP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for UGP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.30 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UGP Trading at 16.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +16.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +11.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR saw 84.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50. Equity return is now at value 12.41, with 4.03 for asset returns.

Based on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP), the company’s capital structure generated 113.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.13. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.57 and the total asset turnover is 3.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.