UDR Inc (UDR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for UDR Inc (UDR) by analysts is $40.33, which is $8.21 above the current market price. The public float for UDR is 327.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of UDR was 2.42M shares.

UDR) stock’s latest price update

UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.23 in comparison to its previous close of 32.52, however, the company has experienced a 0.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that UDR’s stock has fallen 14% YTD, underperforming its coastal apartment REIT peers as investors are concerned about its sunbelt exposure in the face of elevated supply. The market is concerned about UDR’s exposure to sunbelt markets, but I see this headwind becoming a tailwind as new supply is set to plummet once we get beyond 2024. UDR trades at a significant discount to my NAV estimate and I believe it is priced to deliver 17% annualized returns over the medium term.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR’s stock has risen by 0.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.05% and a quarterly drop of -18.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for UDR Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.19% for UDR’s stock, with a -19.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UDR Trading at -11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.04. In addition, UDR Inc saw -17.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Nov 23. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 984,716 shares of UDR Inc, valued at $808,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.49 for the present operating margin

+19.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc stands at +5.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.98. Equity return is now at value 11.25, with 4.05 for asset returns.

Based on UDR Inc (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 138.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.07. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, UDR Inc (UDR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.