Trimble Inc (TRMB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.53 in comparison to its previous close of 41.81, however, the company has experienced a -9.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Trimble’s (TRMB) third-quarter 2023 results benefit from solid momentum across the Buildings and Infrastructure, and Transportation segments.

Is It Worth Investing in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) Right Now?

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRMB is 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TRMB is $58.04, which is $15.59 above the current price. The public float for TRMB is 247.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRMB on November 08, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

TRMB’s Market Performance

TRMB stock saw a decrease of -9.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.08% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Trimble Inc (TRMB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.95% for TRMB’s stock, with a -17.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TRMB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRMB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $65 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRMB Trading at -15.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB fell by -9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.19. In addition, Trimble Inc saw -16.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from Bisio Ronald, who sale 3,800 shares at the price of $43.24 back on Nov 03. After this action, Bisio Ronald now owns 72,328 shares of Trimble Inc, valued at $164,320 using the latest closing price.

PAINTER ROBERT G, the President & CEO of Trimble Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $51.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that PAINTER ROBERT G is holding 207,356 shares at $129,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 8.16, with 4.07 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 40.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.07. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trimble Inc (TRMB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.