TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) has increased by 8.29 when compared to last closing price of 0.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-27 that TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RNAZ ) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the oncology company announced plans for a public share offering. TransCode Therapeutics hasn’t yet revealed details of the proposed public stock offering.

Is It Worth Investing in TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) is $3.00, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for RNAZ is 17.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNAZ on November 08, 2023 was 6.02M shares.

RNAZ’s Market Performance

The stock of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) has seen a 1.94% increase in the past week, with a -17.43% drop in the past month, and a -77.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.60% for RNAZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.81% for RNAZ’s stock, with a -91.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNAZ Trading at -45.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares sank -17.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3858. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc saw -97.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 98,000 shares at the price of $0.51 back on Sep 28. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 180,262 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc, valued at $49,980 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Thomas A, the Chief Financial Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc, purchase 49,350 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Fitzgerald Thomas A is holding 56,318 shares at $25,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

The total capital return value is set at -157.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.57. Equity return is now at value -255.94, with -185.48 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.