Trading Update: Femasys Inc (FEMY) Stock Endures 15.07% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Femasys Inc (FEMY) has gone down by -9.35% for the week, with a -28.41% drop in the past month and a 192.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.07% for FEMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.08% for FEMY stock, with a simple moving average of 38.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -3.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Femasys Inc (FEMY) by analysts is $8.75, which is $7.49 above the current market price. The public float for FEMY is 14.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.64% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of FEMY was 9.89M shares.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.08 in relation to its previous close of 1.30. However, the company has experienced a -9.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-05 that Penny stocks can be a treasure trove of investment opportunities, and the list of Most Active Penny Stocks is a good place to start looking. The downside is that many penny stocks are active for no good fundamental reason and have only volatility to offer investors.

FEMY Trading at 9.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.54%, as shares sank -22.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +190.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEMY fell by -7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3230. In addition, Femasys Inc saw 40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FEMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-961.71 for the present operating margin

-10.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Femasys Inc stands at -944.62. The total capital return value is set at -53.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.25. Equity return is now at value -69.30, with -62.60 for asset returns.

Based on Femasys Inc (FEMY), the company’s capital structure generated 3.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.44. Total debt to assets is 3.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Femasys Inc (FEMY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.